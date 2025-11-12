Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Bought by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Seek First Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5%

Microsoft stock opened at $508.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.92.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DA Davidson set a $650.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.