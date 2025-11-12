66,376 Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,376 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of B. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 47,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Barrick Mining by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,629 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Barrick Mining by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 287,668 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

B opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on B shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares raised Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

