QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.3% of denkapparat Operations GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 44.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,392. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $173.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

