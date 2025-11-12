Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 10,843 OneStream, Inc. $OS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneStream by 136.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,937,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,719 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OneStream by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,378,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,980 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in OneStream by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,037,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,162,000 after buying an additional 598,757 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in OneStream by 2,206.9% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,956,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after buying an additional 2,828,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in OneStream by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,847,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after buying an additional 381,601 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 997,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,800,494.70. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 138,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,985 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OneStream stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 2.10. OneStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.16 million. OneStream had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneStream from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of OneStream from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

