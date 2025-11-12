3,584 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

