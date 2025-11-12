Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $29.04 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $29,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,516 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,935,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 692,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,679,000 after purchasing an additional 627,918 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.45. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

