Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,735 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF $ILTB

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

