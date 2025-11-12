Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Receives $110.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.3333.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.4%

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,528. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,818 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 30.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,832 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

