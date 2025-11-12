Inno (INHD) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Inno to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Inno shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inno and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inno $890,000.00 -$3.21 million -1.24 Inno Competitors $6.77 billion $555.91 million 43.27

Volatility & Risk

Inno’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inno. Inno is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Inno has a beta of -2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 341% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inno’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inno and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inno -244.24% -84.48% -74.24% Inno Competitors -5.71% 63.01% 4.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inno and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inno 1 0 0 0 1.00 Inno Competitors 290 1695 2432 137 2.53

As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 8.48%. Given Inno’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inno has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Inno rivals beat Inno on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

