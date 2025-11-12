Brokerages Set Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) PT at $67.36

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,178,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

