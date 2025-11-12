Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Emerson Radio Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.4858. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.4715, with a volume of 47,954 shares trading hands.

Emerson Radio Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.27.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.

