Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.97 and traded as high as C$11.15. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$10.93, with a volume of 1,100,358 shares trading hands.
EDR has been the topic of several research reports. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.78.
In related news, Director Margaret Beck sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$141,391.80. Also, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$115,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$401,940. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $456,369. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.
