Institutional Financial Markets (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $13.56. Institutional Financial Markets shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 55,601 shares.

Institutional Financial Markets Stock Up 8.8%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Financial Markets (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.98 million during the quarter. Institutional Financial Markets had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 1.39%. Institutional Financial Markets has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Financial Markets Dividend Announcement

About Institutional Financial Markets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. Institutional Financial Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

