Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $224.76 and traded as high as $239.77. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $239.55, with a volume of 6,362,311 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.76.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 592,489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 31,182,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,776,796,000 after acquiring an additional 31,176,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,501,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,653,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,918,000 after purchasing an additional 397,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,037,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,790,000 after purchasing an additional 289,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

