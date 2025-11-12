Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.70 and traded as high as GBX 418.20. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 408.40, with a volume of 3,296,364 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 284 to GBX 300 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 425 to GBX 435 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 414.17.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RTO

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35. The firm has a market cap of £10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 393.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 368.70.

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.