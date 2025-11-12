JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) Trading Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 103,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 58,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JFB. Wall Street Zen raised JFB Construction to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of JFB Construction in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

JFB Construction Stock Down 5.9%

JFB Construction Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $158.65 million and a PE ratio of -64.23.

JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company’s management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities.

