NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.8% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock valued at $596,625,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $193.16 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. President Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.44.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

