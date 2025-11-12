NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.44.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $193.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,326,577 shares of company stock valued at $596,625,187 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

