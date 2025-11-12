NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $193.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.37 and a 200-day moving average of $164.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,326,577 shares of company stock worth $596,625,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.44.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

