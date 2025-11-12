Analyzing Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) and QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Etsy and QVC Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Etsy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.85 billion 2.20 $303.28 million $1.42 44.87 QVC Group $9.50 billion 0.01 -$1.29 billion ($460.35) -0.01

Volatility & Risk

Etsy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QVC Group. QVC Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Etsy has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QVC Group has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Etsy and QVC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 3 19 7 1 2.20 QVC Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Etsy presently has a consensus target price of $64.24, suggesting a potential upside of 0.82%. Given Etsy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than QVC Group.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and QVC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 5.78% -31.10% 11.14% QVC Group -37.71% N/A -13.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of QVC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of QVC Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etsy beats QVC Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides the Etsy Purchase Protection program that is designed to help buyers; the Etsy Share and Save program for sellers to save on Etsy fees for sales that drive to their Etsy shop from their own channels. Additionally, it offers educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About QVC Group

(Get Free Report)

QVC Group, Inc. engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications. The QVC International segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in several foreign countries, primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through its international websites and mobile applications. The CBI segment consists of a portfolio of aspirational home and apparel brands in the U.S. that sell merchandise through brick-and-mortar retail locations as well as via the Internet through their websites. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.