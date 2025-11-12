Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 42.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,647,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,656,000 after buying an additional 4,041,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $112,395,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,294,000 after acquiring an additional 820,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,118,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 568,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $67,256,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $137.77.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.31.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

