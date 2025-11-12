Beck Bode LLC Invests $444,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 581,880.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,598 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. New Street Research increased their price target on Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their price target on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.08.

Tesla Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $439.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.08, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $425.40 and a 200-day moving average of $358.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

