Austin Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 41,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 93,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 144.7% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 35,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 170,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

