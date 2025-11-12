Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth about $2,414,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 6.4%

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $103.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

