Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 291.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 212.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.14.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.80 and a twelve month high of $212.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average of $154.33.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.