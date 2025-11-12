United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 96,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.3% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

