Profund Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 200.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teradyne from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Northland Securities set a $186.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.06.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average is $110.07. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $191.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $160,925.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,411.48. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,216 shares of company stock valued at $294,656 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

