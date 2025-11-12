Profund Advisors LLC Sells 9,339 Shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $4,111,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Bilibili by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 43.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 target price on Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 387.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

