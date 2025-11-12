TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,415 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,264,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after buying an additional 1,097,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,571,000 after buying an additional 960,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,136,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,694,000 after buying an additional 739,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $249.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.58.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.2%

TEL stock opened at $247.29 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

