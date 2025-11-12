ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 10,999 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $34,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 135.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $312,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,070.88. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.