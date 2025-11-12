ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,243 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $35,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,284,000 after purchasing an additional 247,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,723,000 after buying an additional 87,719 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 767,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,902,000 after buying an additional 222,577 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,290,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.71. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $961.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,743.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.