Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,271 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in KANZHUN were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in KANZHUN in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in KANZHUN by 3,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KANZHUN in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in KANZHUN in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of KANZHUN by 25.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a full year 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a yield of 69.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. KANZHUN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

BZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered KANZHUN from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

