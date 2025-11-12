ProShare Advisors LLC Has $17.05 Million Position in Aon plc $AON

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AON by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AON by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on AON from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.13.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $349.63 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.62.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.