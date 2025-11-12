ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,292.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,294.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,404.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

In other news, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,050. The trade was a 21.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total value of $6,384,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $29,917,993 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.56.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

