Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

