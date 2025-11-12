King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $824,000 Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,450 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $164,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,270. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 59,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,780 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ARWR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1%

ARWR stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.27.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

