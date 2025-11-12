King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 51,165 Shares of Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 92.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,165 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,104,000 after buying an additional 347,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,485,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 171,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 429.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,103,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,069,000 after buying an additional 894,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after acquiring an additional 318,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFRD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

WFRD opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Weatherford International PLC has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $91.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 8.15%.Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Weatherford International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

