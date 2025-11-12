monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $326.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of monday.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average of $241.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd raised its holdings in monday.com by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,763,000 after buying an additional 877,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,999,000 after acquiring an additional 851,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of monday.com by 45.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,969,000 after acquiring an additional 745,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $161,114,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $115,744,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

