Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 69.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 35,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,527.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 144,220 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.23, for a total value of $2,253,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,406 shares in the company, valued at $14,633,303.38. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,096,400. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 301,060 shares of company stock worth $40,994,733 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.6%

ELF stock opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

