PFG Advisors Has $426,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July $NJUL

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJUL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NJUL stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $219.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.