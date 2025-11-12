2,886 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 22.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,043.38. This trade represents a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 508 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,181.07. This represents a 2.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,713 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.27. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.70 and a twelve month high of $156.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

