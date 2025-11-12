PFG Advisors Buys New Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March $IMAR

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:IMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMAR. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $80,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMAR opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (IMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting March 1.

