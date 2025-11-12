Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,938,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 837,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 713,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 109,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 461,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 17,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $671,504.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,542.88. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gino Santini sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $201,011.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,611.98. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,640. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 102.03%. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

