Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in TruBridge, Inc. $TBRG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) during the 2nd quarter. The firm purchased 64,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in TruBridge by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TruBridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TruBridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in TruBridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TruBridge Stock Up 2.3%

TruBridge stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. TruBridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. TruBridge has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

TruBridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

