Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 22,843 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,843 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Medpace by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Medpace by 47.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 223.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total value of $9,120,485.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 13,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,455.55. The trade was a 53.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 21,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.66, for a total value of $12,808,476.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,900. This trade represents a 58.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 116,211 shares of company stock worth $63,569,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $602.77 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $625.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $532.82 and its 200-day moving average is $418.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.