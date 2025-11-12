PFG Advisors Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF $FAAR

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $473,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1759 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

