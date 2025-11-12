Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) & CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) and CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CNS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and CNS Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $3.42 million 10.34 -$5.81 million ($0.19) -5.14 CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.86 million ($175.45) -0.04

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than CNS Pharmaceuticals. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNS Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -134.84% -355.39% -60.66% CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -183.89% -139.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dyadic International and CNS Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 1 0 2 0 2.33 CNS Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33

Dyadic International presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.91%. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.18%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Dyadic International beats CNS Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced using the C1 platform. It has also developed the Dapibus thermophilic, a filamentous fungal-based microbial protein production platform to enable the development and large-scale manufacture of cost-effective proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, including food, nutrition, and wellness. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; license agreement with South Africa's Rubic One Health; Joint Development Agreement with a Global Food Ingredient Company; and sub-license agreement with Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd., Alphazyme, LLC, and Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. It has license agreements with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pomeranian Medical University, and The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

