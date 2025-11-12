Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.62 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $21,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 183.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MKL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $2,059.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,933.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,940.99. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,621.89 and a 52-week high of $2,080.54.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

