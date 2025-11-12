EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.3333.
EZPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EZCORP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on EZCORP in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EZCORP
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EZCORP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in EZCORP by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in EZCORP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in EZCORP by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
EZCORP Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EZCORP
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.