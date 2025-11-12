EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.3333.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EZCORP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on EZCORP in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating for the company.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EZCORP

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

In other news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 9,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $162,864.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,345.42. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EZCORP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in EZCORP by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in EZCORP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in EZCORP by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

About EZCORP

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.