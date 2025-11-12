Contrasting Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) & Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Groupon and Logiq”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $496.09 million 1.51 -$59.03 million ($3.49) -5.32 Logiq N/A N/A -$20.10 million N/A N/A

Logiq has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Groupon and Logiq, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 2 1 4 0 2.29 Logiq 0 0 0 0 0.00

Groupon currently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 60.56%. Given Groupon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than Logiq.

Volatility and Risk

Groupon has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of -1.3, indicating that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -1.89% -19.61% -1.45% Logiq N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Groupon beats Logiq on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands. Its DATALogiq develops a proprietary data management platform and integrates with various third-party service providers to optimize the return on its marketing efforts. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

